Dates and times for school open houses

Bob Jones High School

“Patriot Night” Open House & schedule pickup is Aug. 3 from 5-7 p.m. Online fee payment begins July 21. http://bjhs.madisoncity.k12.al.us/

James Clemens High School

Fee payment and parking pass pickup is July 30 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Online fee payment July 20. “Jet Night” Open House & schedule pickup is Aug, 6 from 5-7 p.m. http://jchs.madisoncity.k12.al.us/

Discovery Middle School

Online fee payment opens July 20. On-site fee payment day July 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. New student orientation (1st time Madison City students only) is July 24 from 5-6 p.m.

Schedule pickup is as follows: July 25 for 8th grade, 9-1 p.m.: July 26 for 7th grade from 9-1 p.m.; July 27 for 6th grade from 9-1 p.m.

Discovery Panther Open House is Aug. 6 from 4-6 p.m. http://dms.madisoncity.k12.al.us/

Liberty Middle School

Online fee payment opens July 20; Onsite fee payment is July 24 from 8 a.m. to noon (cash or check only); Sixth grade orientation is July 24 from 5-7 p.m. Seventh grade orientation is July 25 from 5-7 p.m.: New student orientation (new to Madison City Schools only) is July 26 from 5-7 p.m.

Liberty Lions Open House is Aug. 3 as follows: Last names A-I from 1:30-2:30; letters J-R from 2:30-3:30; and letters S-Z 3:30-4:30. http://lms.madisoncity.k12.al.us/

Columbia Elementary

Open House is Aug. 3 in the following intervals: K101 from 1-2 p.m.; grades 1-5 from 2-3:30 p.m. http://ces.madisoncity.k12.al.us/

Heritage Elementary

Open House is Aug. 6 in the following time intervals: last names beginning with letters A-G, 1-1:30 p.m. letters H-O, 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.; letters P-Z, 2:30-3:15 p.m. http://hrtg.madisoncity.k12.al.us/

Horizon Elementary

Open House is Aug. 3 in the following time intervals: last names beginning with the letters A-G, 1-1:30 p.m.; letters H-O, 1:45-2:15 p.m.; letters P-Z, 2:30-3 p.m. http://hrzn.madisoncity.k12.al.us/

Madison Elementary

Open House is Aug. 3 in the following time intervals: 1-1:45 p.m. for 1st, 3rd, and 5th grade; 2:15-3 p.m. for grades K, 2nd and 4th. http://mes.madisoncity.k12.al.us/

Mill Creek Elementary

Open House is Aug. 6 in the following intervals: last names beginning with the letters N-Z from 1-1:30 p.m.; letters H-M from 1:45-2:15 p.m.; letters A-G iufrom 2:30-3 p.m. http://mces.madisoncity.k12.al.us/

Rainbow Elementary

Open House is Aug. 3 in the following intervals: last names beginning with the letters A-M from 3-4:15; letters N-Z from 4:30 – 6 p.m. http://res.madisoncity.k12.al.us/

West Madison Elementary

Open House is Aug. 3 in the following intervals. Grades K, 2nd and 5th from 1-1:45 p.m,; grades 1st, 3rd and 4th from 2 – 2:45 p.m. http://wmes.madisoncity.k12.al.us/

1st Class PreK Center

Open House date Aug. 3 from 3-6 p.m. http://prek.madisoncity.k12.al.us/