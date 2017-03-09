Widgetized Section

CIVIL WAR LECTURE: SHERMAN, MYTH & REALITY

Historian and writer, Dr. John Marszalek will speak about the developing mythology surrounding William T. Sherman.

  • March 9, 2017
  • Location: 725 Franklin St. North Entrance, Huntsville, AL
  • Phone: (256) 278-5533
  • Time: 6:30 pm
  • Price: No Admission Charged

