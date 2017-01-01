Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The City of Madison Fire Department was honored to receive discretionary funds for new defibrillators and EMS bags. We want to thank Senator Holtzclaw for the continued support!
