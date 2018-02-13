City Leaders announce the signing of a license agreement to help bring Minor League baseball to Madison

The City of Madison officially announced that they have signed a lease, license, and management agreement with Ballcorps LLC. The agreement will help bring Minor League Baseball to Madison and the Town Madison development.

Madison City Leaders have been in negotiations with Ballcorps, LLC for a license agreement that the council recently gave Mayor Paul Finley permission to execute. The signed agreement gives BallCorps the go-ahead to apply to relocate the team it owns, the Mobile BayBears, to Madison. It also outlines how BallCorps would manage the stadium. Click here for full story.