Widgetized Section

City Council Work Session to interview Fire Chief candidates

The Madison City Council will participate in a Work Session on Saturday, March 25, 2017, beginning at 7:45 am with the first interview beginning at 8:30 am. The Work Session will be held in Council Chambers of the Madison City Hall located at 100 Hughes Road, Madison, Alabama. The purpose of the Work Session is to interview candidates for consideration for appointment to the position of Fire Chief for the City of Madison. Interview finalists will be announced the week of March 20, 2017. The interviews will be open to the public, however, to avoid distraction during the interview process, doors to the Council Chamber will be closed once an interview begins. Those wishing to attend may only enter at the beginning and exit at the conclusion of each interview. No questions from the public will be permitted.