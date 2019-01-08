Chuck Wagon BBQ closes doors in Madison over code violations
A beloved place in Madison for great BBQ has shut its doors. Owners of Chuck Wagon BBQ stated in a Facebook post on Monday that after negotiations with their landlords, they couldn’t come to an agreement regarding several code violations in the building.
The restaurant owners say they have plans to look for a new location in Madison but will focus on their catering business and South Huntsville location at 11700 Memorial Parkway in the meantime.