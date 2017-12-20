Christmas Village on display at Flea Market in Madison

Thousands of Christmas village pieces cover the booth belonging to Richard and Candy Jones at the Limestone County Flea Market, 30030 U.S. 72, Madison.

The 6,000-piece collection, amassed over the past 30 years, will be on display at the market Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While free, the Joneses ask that visitors make a donation to “Forever Young Senior Veterans,” an organization focused on fulfilling the dreams of World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans. Guests who stop by the market this weekend will get the chance to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. The duo will make an appearance Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

