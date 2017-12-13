Christmas Time with The Beasley Brothers is back! The show is family friendly and will feature Christmas classics, modern Christmas hits, and even a few Christmas originals this year.

The Beasley Brothers is a Pop/Rock music group from the Madison area. From being selected as one of the top North Alabama bands in 2015, to opening for Kansas, The Beasley Brothers have made their name known in Huntsville and the surrounding areas.

From the ages of 3 and 4, Jackson and Lawson Beasley spent most of their time with toy guitars singing along to anything ranging from The Beatles and Eagles, to the CMT top 20. Now Lawson (24) and Jackson (22) perform as The Beasley Brothers along with their band. In 2015, they were listed among the “15 North Alabama Musicians To Watch”, and they also were the 1st place winners of the WhistleStop “Que The Music” contest, where they opened for the iconic rock band, Kansas. The Beasley Brothers perform at a variety of different events ranging from weddings and parties, to large music festivals in the north Alabama area.

The Beasley Brothers have released 2 EPs to date, entitled “The First One” and “Here We Go Again”, and have begun work on their third album. In addition, they are performing at a number of venues throughout the spring and summer of 2017.