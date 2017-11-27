Christmas Card Lane returns to downtown Madison

If you’re looking for a fun, free Christmas event for your family, drive through Christmas Card Lane in Downtown Madison.

It’s an outdoor, life-sized card exhibit that features artwork by Madison residents.

More than 30 designs are illuminated along Church and Front Streets until 9 p.m. each night. You’ll find whimsical, traditional, and religious themes amongst the designs on display. You can either drive through the exhibit or take a stroll to get a close-up look.

You can also vote for your favorite card online and the winner receives a cash prize.

During the day, you may park on Main Street and stroll the sidewalks to admire the details of each design. Afterwards, cast a vote for your favorite card by going to www.artsmadison.org.

Many of the cards were created by professional artists, who can create a one-of-a-kind piece for your home or office too. To learn more about each artist, click the Bio Box on the “voting page”.