Check out these upcoming events

ONGOING
ALIEN WORLDS AND ANDROIDS
Thru January 21
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
(256) 837-3400
Admission charged
www.rocketcenter.com
Ignite your curiosity and explore the possibility of life beyond Earth. In this exhibit, guests join scientists in their search for alien life in and beyond our solar system and discover strange alien-like creatures found here on Earth. With content that showcases the cutting-edge science taking place at organizations such as Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA, “Alien Worlds & Androids” brings you face-to-face with worlds far beyond their own and introduces the technology that takes them there.
Enjoy hands-on experiments in nine themed galleries and take a simulated journey on the Mars Rover. Then discover how science fiction can influence reality with life-size models of iconic robots from blockbuster films. From deep-sea exploration to artificial intelligence and robotics, let your imagination run wild in this newest featured exhibition.
MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER BUS TOURS
Starting: 12:30 PM
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
256-721-7218
Short of becoming a rocket scientist, there’s no better way to get a glimpse of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) than on the MSFC Bus Tour also known as the NASA Bus Tour! Take a bus from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for an exciting tour of the MSFC facilities, including stops at the Historic Test Stands and the Propulsion Research and Development Laboratory. The tour departs and returns to the blue awning at the Rocket Center daily and lasts approximately 2-2 1/2 hours.
LOUIS COMFORT TIFFANY: TREASURES FROM THE
DRIEHAUS MUSEUM
Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Huntsville Museum of Art
300 Church Street
(256) 535-4350
Admission charged.
www.hsvmuseum.org
MADISON COUNTY MARKER CHALLENGE
Recurring daily
No admission charged
www.hmchs.info/mkrs/
Explore the local history of Huntsville and Madison County on the go by visiting Madison County’s 125+ historical markers. Use maps and mobile device apps to find the makers, record the code on each marker post and learn about each site. Compete with your friends to earn awards on the seven marker trails that will be released this year. The Historical Society will lead a kick-off walk for the public at 1 p.m. on October 6.
DUELING PIANOS
Recurring weekly on Wednesday
From: 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
A.M. Booth’s Lumberyard
601 Meridian Street
www.amboothslumberyard.com
THURSDAY NIGHT SWING
Recurring weekly on Thursday
Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm
Intermediate/Exploring Lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm
Open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm
Flying Monkey Theatre
2211 Seminole Drive
(256) 533-0399
Admission charged
www.lowemill.net
FRIDAY, JANUARY 11
ART AFTER HOURS
January 11
6 to 8 p.m.
Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive
(256) 533-0399
No admission charged
www.lowemill.net
This series gives the public a chance to meet and interact with visiting artists. View and shop the exhibiting works all while touring the expansive facility, home to more than 150 working artists and makers.
Each cycle brings in an array of regional artists, showcasing various mediums and techniques. Featured artists are:
+Michael Banks
+Merrilee Challiss
+David Dioate
+Green Pea Press Printmaking Collective
+Natalie Harrison
+Jessica Smith
ARTSY TOTS
Thru January 11
11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Huntsville Museum of Art
300 Church Street
(256) 535-4350
Admission charged
www.hsvmuseum.org
Artsy Tots will introduce toddlers between the ages of 2 and 3 to art and to the museum through artful short stories, gallery play activities, and an art activity. The program helps with color recognition, fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination and more!
Artsy Tots classes are held on one Friday a month from 11:00-11:45 a.m. Class size is limited to 12 children and registration is required. Each class will have a unique theme. One adult chaperone is required for every two children. Dress for a mess! Questions? Please contact Candace Bean, Education Associate at cbean@hsvmuseum.org.
ICE HOCKEY: HAVOC V PENSACOLA
January 11
Puck drops at 7:00 PM
Von Braun Center Propst Arena
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.sphlhavoc.wttstats.pointstreak.com
WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL
January 11
6 to 9 p.m.
Straight to Ale Brands
2610 Clinton Ave W
(205) 322-6395
Admission charged
www.alabamarivers.org
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is the largest environmental film festival in the United States. It sits apart from the hundreds of festivals around the world by leaving you feeling INSPIRED and MOTIVATED to go out and make a difference in your community and the world.
At the festival, you’ll LEARN new ideas from a selection of inspiring environmental films with hard hitting topics including bioengineering, water issues, wilderness preservation, citizen activism and more. You’ll EXPERIENCE the adrenaline of kayaking the wildest rivers, climbing the highest peaks and trekking across the globe with adventure films from around the world. You’ll EXPLORE the issues and movements with leading environmental activists and professionals, filmmakers, and celebrities. And you’ll CELEBRATE the natural and wild world.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 12
BEAKS AND BARKS IN THE GARDEN
January 12 – February 28
Recurring daily
Huntsville Botanical Garden
4747 Bob Wallace Avenue
(256) 830-4447
Admission charged plus $1.00 per dog
www.hsvbg.org
DROP IN AND CREATE
January 12
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Huntsville Museum of Art
300 Church Street
(256) 535-4350
No admission charged
www.hsvmuseum.org
Create a self-portrait by filling in a drawing with favorite things that you like to do such as sports, dance, art, music and more. “Visit Looking at the Collection: People | Places | Things” with paid admission.
ICE HOCKEY: HAVOC V PENSACOLA
January 12
Puck drops at 7:00 PM
Von Braun Center Propst Arena
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.sphlhavoc.wttstats.pointstreak.com
SUNDAY, JANUARY 13
STEVE MARTIN AND MARTIN SHORT
January 13
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
WWE LIVE!
January 13
Starting: 7:00 PM
Von Braun Center Arena
700 Monroe Street
(256) 533-1953
Admission charged
COMING UP SOON
ICE HOCKEY: UAH CHARGERS V ALASKA-ANCHORAGE
January 18 – January 19
Puck drops at 7:07 PM Friday, 3:07 PM Saturday
Von Braun Center Arena
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.uahchargers.com
HUNTSVILLE COMIC CON
January 18 – January 19
Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive
(256) 655-0179
Admission charged
www.huntsvillecomiccon.com/
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY PARADE
January 19
From: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Downtown Huntsville
No Admission Charged
www.eventbrite.com
ICE HOCKEY: HAVOC V KNOXVILLE
January 19
Puck drops at 7:00 PM
Von Braun Center Propst Arena
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.sphlhavoc.wttstats.pointstreak.com
SYMPHONY CLASSICAL SERIES: Beethoven Eight
January 19
7:30 PM
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.hso.org
THEATRE HUNTSVILLE’S “TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD”
January 19 – January 26
Times: Jan 18, 19, 24-26 7:30 PM, Jan 20/26 2:00 PM
Von Braun Center
700 Monroe Street
(256) 536-0807
www.app.arts-people.com