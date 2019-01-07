Check out these upcoming events

ONGOING

ALIEN WORLDS AND ANDROIDS

Thru January 21

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

Admission charged

Ignite your curiosity and explore the possibility of life beyond Earth. In this exhibit, guests join scientists in their search for alien life in and beyond our solar system and discover strange alien-like creatures found here on Earth. With content that showcases the cutting-edge science taking place at organizations such as Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA, “Alien Worlds & Androids” brings you face-to-face with worlds far beyond their own and introduces the technology that takes them there.

Enjoy hands-on experiments in nine themed galleries and take a simulated journey on the Mars Rover. Then discover how science fiction can influence reality with life-size models of iconic robots from blockbuster films. From deep-sea exploration to artificial intelligence and robotics, let your imagination run wild in this newest featured exhibition.

MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER BUS TOURS

Starting: 12:30 PM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

Short of becoming a rocket scientist, there’s no better way to get a glimpse of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) than on the MSFC Bus Tour also known as the NASA Bus Tour! Take a bus from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for an exciting tour of the MSFC facilities, including stops at the Historic Test Stands and the Propulsion Research and Development Laboratory. The tour departs and returns to the blue awning at the Rocket Center daily and lasts approximately 2-2 1/2 hours.

LOUIS COMFORT TIFFANY: TREASURES FROM THE

DRIEHAUS MUSEUM

Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Huntsville Museum of Art

300 Church Street

Admission charged.

MADISON COUNTY MARKER CHALLENGE

Recurring daily

No admission charged

Explore the local history of Huntsville and Madison County on the go by visiting Madison County’s 125+ historical markers. Use maps and mobile device apps to find the makers, record the code on each marker post and learn about each site. Compete with your friends to earn awards on the seven marker trails that will be released this year. The Historical Society will lead a kick-off walk for the public at 1 p.m. on October 6.

DUELING PIANOS

Recurring weekly on Wednesday

From: 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM

A.M. Booth's Lumberyard

601 Meridian Street

THURSDAY NIGHT SWING

Recurring weekly on Thursday

Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm

Intermediate/Exploring Lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm

Open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm

Flying Monkey Theatre

2211 Seminole Drive

Admission charged

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11

ART AFTER HOURS

January 11

6 to 8 p.m.

Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

No admission charged

This series gives the public a chance to meet and interact with visiting artists. View and shop the exhibiting works all while touring the expansive facility, home to more than 150 working artists and makers.

Each cycle brings in an array of regional artists, showcasing various mediums and techniques. Featured artists are:

+Michael Banks

+Merrilee Challiss

+David Dioate

+Green Pea Press Printmaking Collective

+Natalie Harrison

+Jessica Smith

ARTSY TOTS

Thru January 11

11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Huntsville Museum of Art

300 Church Street

Admission charged

Artsy Tots will introduce toddlers between the ages of 2 and 3 to art and to the museum through artful short stories, gallery play activities, and an art activity. The program helps with color recognition, fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination and more!

Artsy Tots classes are held on one Friday a month from 11:00-11:45 a.m. Class size is limited to 12 children and registration is required. Each class will have a unique theme. One adult chaperone is required for every two children. Dress for a mess! Questions? Please contact Candace Bean, Education Associate at cbean@hsvmuseum.org.

ICE HOCKEY: HAVOC V PENSACOLA

January 11

Puck drops at 7:00 PM

Von Braun Center Propst Arena

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL

January 11

6 to 9 p.m.

Straight to Ale Brands

2610 Clinton Ave W

Admission charged

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is the largest environmental film festival in the United States. It sits apart from the hundreds of festivals around the world by leaving you feeling INSPIRED and MOTIVATED to go out and make a difference in your community and the world.

At the festival, you’ll LEARN new ideas from a selection of inspiring environmental films with hard hitting topics including bioengineering, water issues, wilderness preservation, citizen activism and more. You’ll EXPERIENCE the adrenaline of kayaking the wildest rivers, climbing the highest peaks and trekking across the globe with adventure films from around the world. You’ll EXPLORE the issues and movements with leading environmental activists and professionals, filmmakers, and celebrities. And you’ll CELEBRATE the natural and wild world.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

BEAKS AND BARKS IN THE GARDEN

January 12 – February 28

Recurring daily

Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

Admission charged plus $1.00 per dog

www.hsvbg.org

DROP IN AND CREATE

January 12

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Huntsville Museum of Art

300 Church Street

No admission charged

Create a self-portrait by filling in a drawing with favorite things that you like to do such as sports, dance, art, music and more. “Visit Looking at the Collection: People | Places | Things” with paid admission.

Von Braun Center Propst Arena

SUNDAY, JANUARY 13

STEVE MARTIN AND MARTIN SHORT

January 13

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

WWE LIVE!

January 13

Starting: 7:00 PM

Von Braun Center Arena

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

COMING UP SOON

ICE HOCKEY: UAH CHARGERS V ALASKA-ANCHORAGE

January 18 – January 19

Puck drops at 7:07 PM Friday, 3:07 PM Saturday

Von Braun Center Arena

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

HUNTSVILLE COMIC CON

January 18 – January 19

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

(256) 655-0179

Admission charged

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY PARADE

January 19

From: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Downtown Huntsville

No Admission Charged

ICE HOCKEY: HAVOC V KNOXVILLE

January 19

Puck drops at 7:00 PM

Von Braun Center Propst Arena

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

SYMPHONY CLASSICAL SERIES: Beethoven Eight

January 19

7:30 PM

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

THEATRE HUNTSVILLE’S “TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD”

January 19 – January 26

Times: Jan 18, 19, 24-26 7:30 PM, Jan 20/26 2:00 PM

Von Braun Center

700 Monroe Street

(256) 536-0807

