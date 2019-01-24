Champy’s to open location in Madison

Madison residents have been excited over the news that Champy’s Chicken plans to open a location in the city.

The Chattanooga-based fried chicken restaurant will be located in the old Bison’s Cafe, located at 8020 Madison Blvd.

Champy’s serves up chicken, tamales, fried green tomatoes, red beans and homemade gumbo.

This will be the fourth location for the restaurant in Alabama.

The restaurant was founded in Chattanooga in 2009. The Madison location is expected to bring 120 jobs to the area.