Carts4Hearts to be held Feb. 17

The Downtown Rescue Mission announces the 3rd Annual Carts4Hearts Adventure Race on Saturday February 17, 9:00am at the City Parking Lot across from the Lumberyard, 108 Cleveland Ave NW, Downtown Huntsville.

Teams of 6 heavily-costumed humanoids, raising food and funds for the purpose of changing lives of the homeless and hurting in Huntsville, all while racing tricked-out shopping carts through the streets of downtown Huntsville. The February date hopes to bring awareness to the weather conditions the homeless community is dealing with during this time of year. Registration for the event is free as teams are encouraged to fundraise and food raise for the Mission.

“There’s no event like this anywhere in the South. It’s an adventure race, fundraiser, food-raiser, clothing drive, parade, and costume contest, all rolled into one,” said the Event Director, Tonia Beverly. “We would love for folks to bring their families and friends to watch the race and bring some gently used clothing to throw into the passing laundry carts. There will also be a people’s choice award for best team theme, in which spectators can vote ($1 = 1 vote) for their favorites”.

To register or for more information about this event go to www.carts4hearts.com , contact Tonia Beverly at 256.713.4343 or tonia@downtownrescuemission.org.

About Downtown Rescue Mission

The Downtown Rescue Mission provides food, clothing, and shelter to the homeless and hurting men, women, and children of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. For more information on the Downtown Rescue Mission, please visit www.downtownrescuemission.org.