Calypso Vision to bring this summer’s Gazebo Concert Series to a close

Every good thing must come to an end, and this summer’s Madison Gazebo Concert Series has certainly been good. Calypso Vision will help bring this year’s series to a close July 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 in downtown Madison.

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and relax while you enjoy free, family-friendly entertainment. There will also be local food like sandwiches, snow cones and tea on hand.

With an eclectic “Gumbo Mix” of Buffett-Style Trop and Classic Rock, grounded in good alternative roots, and a few Hippie Surprises, Calypso Vision brings its beach party ready to go, with all the spontaneous fun you need to turn an evening into a trip down island! Offering a “better attitude from another latitude,’ they simply want to provide an opportunity to help folks escape for a while.

Born out of the “Vision Song” wing of the Music Ministry at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Madison, Alabama, this group simply wanted to offer an outlet of sorts.

Under the name of “Vision Song,” this group has provided a contemporary worship setting for 15 years or so. About 2010, they began to offer music for the church community via parish picnics and other special events.

On one occasion, in January of 2014, they were invited to play for an event that called for a “beach theme.” That’s when they say they got their excuse to share their love of Jimmy Buffett and various other selections. Later that Summer, on June 22, 2014, they were invited to play again for the Church Summer Picnic, under the title of Calypso Vision. The name stuck like sand on wet sandals!