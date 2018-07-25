Business Expo & Kids Day to be held Saturday at the YMCA

The Madison Chamber of Commerce will host their Business Expo & Kids Day 2018, presented by Jerry Damson Honda Acura. This free family-friendly event will take place Saturday, July 28, at the Hogan YMCA in Madison from 10am – 2pm.

Local businesses showcase their products and services to the Madison community at this Chamber signature event. They will have over 60 booths representing the varied businesses in our area – visit each booth and learn more about the goods and services Madison offers.

Food trucks will be on hand with delicious fare throughout the event.

All Day Fun for the Kids!

Kids will love our 2018 theme of Dragons and Castles. There will be lots of free activities, including face and rock painting, balloon animals, an inflatable, and courtyard games with prizes. There will be tours of the HEMSI ambulance and Madison fire truck, and SARTEC will bring their highly-trained rescue dogs to interact with attendees.

Dunk Your Favorite Dignitary!

Participate in the Dunk Tank Fundraiser and put your favorite dignitary underwater! Proceeds from the dunk tank will go to the Hogan YMCA’s 2018 Changing Lives Annual Giving Campaign.

10:00 AM – 102.1 WDRM Host, Josie Lane

11:00 AM – Madison Fire Chief, David Bailey

12:00 PM – Rainbow Elementary School Principal, Brian Givens

1:00 PM – 106.1 WTAK Host, Johnny Maze

For more information, visit www.madisonalchamber.com or call (256) 325-8317.