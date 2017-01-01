Widgetized Section

Burritt on the Mountain-Smokey’s FarmLand Band

Smokey’s Farmland Band is based in Atlanta, but named after a 200-acre farm near the town of LaFayette in northwest Georgia. Smokey Caldwell’s farm is a rallying point for many of the cavers who explore the magnificent underground caverns of neighboring Pigeon Mountain and is a popular venue for music festivals. Smokey’s Farmland Band was formed in 2004 when friends who played music and camped out together on Smokey’s land decided to collaborate and further their music. Ian, Justin and Jared played enough music up there that folks on the farm started calling them Smokey’s Farmland Band. Food trucks will be Beast Mode and Ice Works.

Concerts will go on rain or shine and food trucks may change at the last minute. No outside alcohol or dogs please. Advance tickets are $10 members, $12 non-members. Tickets at the gate are $15. Admission for children 12 & under is $5.

– 9:30 pm $10 – $12

The City Lights and Stars Concert Series is sponsored by Redstone Federal Credit Union. This event is sponsored by Lockheed Martin.