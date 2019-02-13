Both James Clemens teams headed to Regional tournament this week

The Lady Jets are advancing to the Northwest Regional Tournament for the first time in the school’s history.

James Clemens has set another school milestone. For the first time in the school’s history both boys and girls basketball teams will be playing in the Northwest Regional Tournament. The tournament in Hanceville is the next step within the state 7A playoffs after both teams opened up their Area tournaments with wins.

The James Clemens boys team defeated the Austin Black Bears to open the Class 7A Area 8 tournament on Thursday.

Garrett Hicks led all scorers with 20 points. AJ McGinnis was close behind with 15 points. Deacon Goldman added 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Cameron Harris had 5 points and 7 rebounds.

The Jets won 59-51.

With the win the Jets secured a spot in the Regional tournament for the second consecutive year, and a shot at the Area 8 tournament championship against Florence.

Florence had defeated Bob Jones in their opening match for the tournament and proved a little too much for the Jets. The sixth-ranked Falcons scored 65 points over the Jets’ 51 to secure the Class 7A, Area 8 title.

A.J. McGinnis hit seven 3-pointers as part of a 27-point night for James Clemens (18-12). Garrett Hicks added 12 points for the Jets.

Both teams advance to the Northwest Regional, which begins Thursday at Wallace State in Hanceville. James Clemens will meet No. 1 Mountain Brook.

For the first time in James Clemens history, the girls team will also be making the trip to Hanceville this week for the Regional tournament.

The Lady Jets opened their Area tournament against Florence last Wednesday.

The Jets trailed early and led by only one point at the half and the end of the third period but outscored the Falcons by a 13 point margin in the fourth period to advance in the tourney and end Florence’s season.

Eighth grader Nyla Collier led all scorers with 23 points and also contributed 6 rebounds and 3 steals. TK Grandberry contributed 7 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Bria Junerick had 6 points, 7 rebounds and Regan Williams had 5 points and 2 steals.

The win sent the Jets into the tournament finals with Austin. The Black Bears out-scored James Clemens, 38-24, to secure the tournament title, but with the win over Florence the Jets are assured a spot in the Regional tournament. Bria Junearick and TK Grandberry each had 10 points to for James Clemens.

James Clemens will face Spain Park, the 7A defending state champion on Thursday.

