BOB JONES SECURES BACK TO BACK REGION DUALS TITLES – Bob Jones went 6-0 in region duals to win 7A Region 4. Scores: Bob Jones over Grissom 62-8, Bob Jones over Huntsville 54-15, Bob Jones over James Clemens 72-6, Bob Jones over Austin 80-0, Bob Jones over Sparkman 71-6, and Bob Jones over Florence 81-0