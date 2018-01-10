Bob Jones vs James Clemens games to be moved up due to potential winter weather

Due to the possibility of wintry weather on Friday evening, all of the Bob Jones at James Clemens basketball games will be played on Thursday. The JV girls will play at 4:30 on the competition gym floor. The JV boys will play at 4:30 in the auxiliary gym followed by ninth grade boys at6:00. The varsity girls will play at 6:00 in the competition gym followed by varsity boys at 7:30.

The wrestling match against Bob Jones scheduled for 6:00 on Thursday at James Clemens has been moved to Bob Jones at the same start time.