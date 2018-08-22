Bob Jones to play in Freedom Bowl

The Bob Jones Patriots will be participating in the inaugural Freedom Bowl – an invitation-only high school football showcase featuring 12 highly acclaimed teams, slated to be played Labor Day Weekend at Milton High School in Milton, Ga.

The Freedom Bowl brings together a dozen high profile programs from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Canada to compete in six games over three days in the heart of Atlanta’s championship-laden high school football powerhouses.

The weekend’s games will consist of six marquee matchups with the winner of each game earning a coveted Freedom Bowl Championship trophy

“The Freedom Bowl brings top level high school football to one location and provides much more than just football competition,” said David Menard, Founder and President of Airo Nation. “Utilizing this amazing platform will also inspire and educate our youth about what the men and women of our armed forces sacrifice to protect our freedom.”

The Freedom Bowl platform aims to raise awareness for veterans with proceeds from the event benefiting wounded service men, women and their families. Likewise, the three-day event will educate and inspire participants on character, leadership and teamwork skills on and off the field.

Coaches and athletes will be afforded the opportunity to visit with former and current members of the U.S. Military who either currently serve or have served in leadership roles. Meanwhile, participants will have the chance to interact with both active and former service members who have been wounded while serving America in harm’s way.