Bob Jones places third in last-minute band competition formed after TN contest cancelled due to planned protests

As residents and business owners in Murfreesboro and Shelbyvile, Tennessee brace for the possibility of violence this weekend with a White Lives Matter protest planned, many events are being canceled. That includes a band competition that featured two north Alabama high schools – Sparkman and Bob Jones. At the last minute a new competition became available for the two bands to compete in. Bob Jones earned 3rd place and honorable mention at the Spring Hill “Contest of Resilience”. They conclude their competition season this week at the USbands Southeastern Championship.