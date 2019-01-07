Bob Jones Percussion Ensemble to perform at the Alabama Music Educators Association Conference

The Bob Jones High School Percussion Ensemble under the direction of Kevin Smart has been accepted to play at the Alabama Music Educators Association Conference in Birmingham. This will This will be the second time in three years an ensemble from the BJHS Band Program has played at the conference. The percussion ensemble will play a preview concert Monday, January 14th at 7pm in the auditorium, and their AMEA concert is Friday, January 18 at 9:15am at the BJCC.