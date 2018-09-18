Bob Jones names 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

Bob Jones High School has named their 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees. They will serve as the Grand Marshals of the BJHS homecoming parade on Thursday, September 27, followed by a reception in their honor that evening. They will then be recognized at half time of our homecoming game on Friday.

The inductees include:

Brian Campe is a 1999 graduate. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, specializing in Motorsports from the University of North Carolina Charlotte. He currently resides with his family in Mooresville, NC.

Brian is currently the race engineer for Team Penske Indycar Series with driver, Josef Newgarden, last year’s defending champion. Brian’s specializes in project management, data analysis, and simulation modeling.

In his own words he makes it his goal “to manage and motivate a team of people to deliver their best on a national stage.” His main priority is always his family. He is a role model that illustrates that with a little hard work and perseverance you can make anything happen.

In 1998, Brian received a football coaches award for Patriot Attitude, thus showing his ability to work as a team. He also displays these leadership characteristics when coaching little league football and happens to be a reigning rookie tackle football champion.

Campe is married to 1999 BJ grad, Shannon Plate Campe and they have three sons: Riley, Gunner and Cooper. Brian’s parents, Mike and BJ Campe still reside in Madison.

Advocate, involved, tireless, and selfless are all words used to describe Dr. Terri Johnson.

Terri holds a BS in mathematics from Rhodes College and a masters degree and Ph. D. from the University of Alabama Huntsville where she serves as a lecturer in the Mathematical Sciences Department.

Dr. Johnson was appointed to the Madison City Schools Board of Education by the city council in 2007 and was re-appointed in 2012. During these terms, she served as chair of the Finance Committee and Board Vice-President before being elected Board President in 2015 and 2016. Dr. Johnson was active in the Alabama Association of School Boards and the National School Board Association to lend her voice to advocate for students and support resolutions that ensure progress for our state and nation’s schools. When the school district has faced challenges, Dr. Johnson has been a calming and reassuring presence.

Terri and her husband, Greg, are parents to three Bob Jones High School alumni. Russell, Charlie, and Mark were excellent students and participated in the swim and dive program. Terri is a certified USA Swimming official and officiated at numerous meets. Since retiring from the Board of Education, Dr. Johnson continues to serve her community and Asbury Methodist Church.

Allison Helms Logan is a 2005 graduate. Allison holds a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Auburn University. Allison is a passionate and devoted member of the Sea World team. She is working in her dream job where she consistently finds ways to mentor and encourage young minds to pursue their dreams.

Bob Jones allowed Allison, through rigorous curriculum and leadership opportunities, to develop the characteristics she needed to achieve her goals of working with animals. Allison was a member of the Bob Jones Marching Band where she served as drum major and was a member of the swim team. She also marched in the Auburn University Band.

Allison worked as a Senior Animal Trainer for seven years at SeaWorld San Antonio and currently serves as Senior 1 Trainer for the dolphin program at SeaWorld Orlando. She has experience across several diverse and unique areas including: guest interaction programs, animal care and rescue, and theatrical and educational shows.

Allison has experienced proven success in developing positive animal relationships and maintaining world class standards for all animals. She performs main and supportive show roles with California sea lions and Asian small-clawed otters. She is a mentor to new trainers as they pursue their careers with SeaWorld. Allison also has worked and developed water work skills with bottlenose dolphins.

Allison’s parents are Larry and Sue Helms of Cartersville, Georgia, and her husband is Jeremy Logan.

Dr. Alfred LaShawn Malone is a 1991 graduate of Bob Jones. Dr. Malone holds bachelors and masters degrees in electrical engineering from Auburn University and graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine in 2004. He completed his residency and a fellowship in musculoskeletal radiology at Duke University Medical Center.

Since 2010, Dr. Malone has been a partner at Radiology of Huntsville where he served as its chief of musculoskeletal radiology as well as its vice president. Dr. Malone served as a research fellow with the Air Force and received two Special Act of Service awards from the Department of the Air Force in 1999 for his contributions to address munitions issues and to promote joint technology development.

He received the 2004 Alfred S. Maschke Prize from Case Western Reserve for the student who demonstrates excellence in the art and practice of medicine. In 2006, Dr. Malone received the Service Champion award from Duke University Medical Center. He is a three-time winner of Huntsville Hospital’s Cotton Ray Award given to the Radiologist of the Year. In 2016, Dr. Malone earned the Outstanding Alumni Achievement Award from Auburn University. He is a member of numerous professional honor societies.

Shawn and his wife, Jennifer, are parents to two sons, Alfred LaShawn II and Jonathan. He and his family reside in Owens Cross Roads.

Jessica McKleroy is a 2003 graduate of Bob Jones. While at Bob Jones, Jessica started on the varsity softball team all 4 years. During this time, she broke over 25 BJHS records and still holds hitting, pitching, and fielding records.

Jessica was also a member Patriot Players of the SETC winning casts of the Tower and The Winner. Jessica was a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, First Priority, FCA, International Thespian Society, and SGA.

Jessica holds a Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science from Athens State University and a masters degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Regent University. She owns a private counseling practice, A Spacious Place, LLC. based in East Limestone. After serving as the Children’s Bereavement Coordinator at Hospice of the Valley, she was named the School Counselor at Lacey’s Spring School.

Jessica served as a foster parent in Limestone County from 2010-13. During this time, she fostered nine children and gave two of those children a forever home through adoption.

She is an active member of the East Limestone Community where she resides with her four children: Macy, Cody, Lola Dixie and Zoey Sue. Her parents are Kelly McKleroy and the late Jeff McKleroy of Madison.