Bob Jones Homecoming Parade to impact traffic on Hughes Road during Thursday’s rush hour

The Bob Jones High School Homecoming Parade is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday in Madison. Police will start closing down portions of Hughes Road at 4:45.

Portal Lane will close first, at approximately 3:30, for the parade line-up to begin at 4:00.

The parade will travel from Portal Lane, turn north onto Hughes, and end at Bob Jones High School at Eastview.