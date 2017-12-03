Bob Jones High School Cheerleaders celebrate 10 years of Breakfast With Santa

Santa Claus is coming to town! In fact, he’s already made an appearance at the 10th annual Bob Jones High School Breakfast With Santa, hosted by the BJHS cheerleaders. “It is a fundraiser to help the cheerleaders go on their nationals trip, but we like to see it more as community service. They’re really reaching out to the community, spending time with children in the Madison area, and just really loving on them for this holiday season,”…read more by clicking here