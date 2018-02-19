Bob Jones has five top four finishers in State Wrestling Championships

Bob Jones, James Clemens and Sparkman had a combined 15 wrestlers qualify for the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Bob Jones sent 10 wrestlers with five top four finishers. Three runners up included George Francovitch (42-5) the Class 7A 182-pound division, Harold Gilmore (41-6) in 195 and Seth Dupree (45-5) in 220. Jim Wilson (44-9) beat Hewitt-Trussville’s Seth Hall to finish third in 106. Zaderian Toney finished fourth in 113.

Other Bob Jones tournament participants included Zaevian Toney (26-22) in 113, Jordan Whalen (43-5) in 138, Ricky Dean Scoggins (21-20) in 152, Gabriel Pittman (31-18) in 160 and Cal Francovitch (39-12) in 170.

James Clemens had two representatives in the tournament with Spencer Davis (24-4) finishing fourth in Class 7A 132. Ryan Keepers (20-16) in 220 also competed.

Sparkman’s wrestlers included Cordell Ellison (31-11) in Class 7A 120, who finished fourth, Koby Draper (37-20) in 145 and David Adams (40-8) in 285.