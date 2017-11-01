Bob Jones begins state tournament action today

Bob Jones advanced to the Class 7A state tournament and will face Mary Montgomery today (Nov. 1) at 9:30 a.m. in the quarterfinals in Birmingham.

Bob Jones (39-10) won the Area 8 tournament with wins over Sparkman in the semifinals and James Clemens in the final.

In the North Super Regional in Huntsville the Patriots beat Vestavia Hills in the quarterfinals, Oak Mountain in the semifinals and Mountain Brook in the final.

Mary Montgomery (16-22) reached the South Super Regional in Montgomery as the Area 1 runner. The Vikings beat Bryant in the area semifinals and lost to tournament host Baker in the final.

Mary Montgomery defeated Auburn in the super regional quarterfinals before losing to McGill-Toolen Catholic in the semifinals and Baker in the consolation match.

The winner will play the Oak Mountain or Enterprise in the semifinals later in the day. The final is scheduled for Thursday.

Other local teams

Madison Academy

Madison Academy’s season ended in the Class 4A North Super Regional quarterfinals with a 3-0 loss to Deshler.

The Mustangs reached the super regional by beating Randolph in the Area 4 semifinals and Westminster Christian in the final.

Madison Academy defeated Leeds in the first round of the super regional before falling to Deshler.

The Mustangs finished the season at 21-20.

James Clemens

James Clemens lost to Hoover 3-0 in the Class 7A North Super Regional quarterfinals.

The Jets beat Buckhorn in the Area 8 tournament semifinals and lost to Bob Jones in the final.

James Clemens finished the season at 35-16.

Sparkman

Sparkman’s season ended with its loss to Bob Jones in the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament semifinals.

Cross Country

Sectional Meets (Nov. 2)

Class 7A, Section 4 (Huntsville)

Bob Jones, James Clemens, Sparkman

Girls are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with the boys beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Class 4A, Section 4 (Nov. 2)

Madison Academy (Huntsville)

Girls are scheduled to start at 11:40 a.m. with the boys beginning at 12:20 p.m.