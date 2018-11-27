Blasting briefly halts traffic on I-565, more scheduled for Monday

You may have already experienced the brief headache of having to wait in traffic on I-565 through Madison the past few afternoons. East and west bound lanes of I-565 in the city limits of Madison were temporarily closed at 2:00 p.m. a few days this week due to construction related blasting for an exit ramp in the area of the Town Madison Development. For safety, traffic was be stopped a safe distance away from the last zone for duration of approximately 10 minutes.

Additional blasting is scheduled for Monday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m.. This will also cause temporary closure of east and west bound lanes.

Marked police vehicles and officers will be on scene to stop traffic. Please be aware of their presence and follow their direction. Traffic will resume once the “all clear is given”,

If travel is imperative and cannot be delayed, please plan for an alternate route.