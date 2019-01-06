BJHS basketball game to help alumni find stem cell donor

A special event will be held at the Jan. 11 varsity basketball games at Bob Jones High School. The school will hold the Be The Match for Brandon Harris Night during halftime.

Brandon Harris, 2012 BJHS graduate and former member of the Bob Jones Patriots Boys Basketball Team, is searching for a stem cell donor. On February 26, 2018 he was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia including Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), both are bone marrow diseases and the only known cure for Brandon and all other victims of this disease is a stem cell transplant.

Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer.

Be The Match connects patients with blood cancers like leukemia and other diseases with genetically matched donors, willing to donate life-saving blood stem cells. Currently Brandon does not have a matching donor on the Registry.

If you are between 18 to 44 years old and in general good health you could help Brandon or one of the 14,000 patients who search for a donor every year. More donors with diverse ancestry are especially needed. Start the process to join the Registry today at https://join.bethematch.org/BJHS to set up your account and order your swab kit.

WHEN:

Friday, January 11

4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Bob Jones High School

About Be The Match

For people with life-threatening blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, or those suffering from other life-threatening diseases, a cure exists. Be The Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping blood cancer patients find the life-saving marrow transplant they need to survive. They strive to continuously connect patients with their marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant match, educate healthcare professionals and conduct groundbreaking research so more lives can be saved. Be The Match also provides patients and their families one-on-one support, education, and guidance before, during and after transplant.

People can contribute to the cure as a member of the Be The Match Registry, financial contributor or volunteer. To learn more about the cure, visit BeTheMatch.org or call 1 (800) MARROW-2.