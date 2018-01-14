Beaks and Barks is back at the Huntsville Botanical Garden January 13 – February 28

Grab a leash and your favorite wet-nosed tail wagging friend and your binoculars and join us at the Garden for Beaks and Barks: that special six week time during winter where the Garden opens its gates for man’s best friend and birding enthusiasts come to enjoy the Lewis Birding Trail!

Walk the Garden trails in the crisp winter air or play a round of fetch and enjoy the 5 acre “no leash” zone at the back of the Garden. Either way, wear your walking shoes and keep that New Year’s Resolution to get a little more fresh air and exercise with your four-legged family member! Admission for dogs is $1 per day per dog or $10 for a PawPass which gives Rover unlimited entrance throughout Beaks and Barks! Free for human members and non-members pay regular garden admission.

The month of February is all about our feathered friends with the global Great Backyard Bird Count February 16 – 19. You can also enjoy a full day Birding Symposium on Saturday, February 17th. To register just visit our website http://hsvbg.org/

The weather outside may be wintery, but that’s no reason to stay trapped inside with your four-footed friends. Instead, come join us at the Garden and help celebrate Beaks and Barks.

HUNTSVILLE BOTANICAL GARDEN

Huntsville Botanical Garden is located at 4747 Bob Wallace Avenue in Huntsville, AL, is open year-round and features the nation’s largest open-air butterfly house, a picture-perfect aquatic garden, spectacular nature trails, numerous specialty gardens – including an interactive children’s garden – and a variety of plant collections. This beautiful 112-acre Garden is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization run by only 35 employees and over 2600 active volunteers. With five distinct festivals each year; Beaks and Barks, Huntsville Blooms, Summer Butterfly House, Fall Scarecrow Trail and Holiday Galaxy of Lights, you’ll soon see why we say there’s Always Something Growing On at Huntsville Botanical Garden!