Basketball Roundup

Girls

Sparkman

Sparkman improved to 8-1 after winning at Huntsville and going 3-0 in the Grissom Thanksgiving tournament.

The Senators beat Lee, Madison Academy and Covington (Tenn.) in tournament play from Nov. 20-22.

Sparkman will open Class 7A, Area 8 play at home against James Clemens on Friday and travel to Florence on Tuesday.

James Clemens

James Clemens swept its three games in the HHS Turkey Shootout at Huntsville High held from Nov. 20-22.

The wins came against Muscle Shoals, Columbia and Madison County. The victories moved the Jets’ record to 5-1. James Clemens opened the season by beating Fairview and losing to Austin.

After opening its Class 7A, Area 8 schedule at Sparkman on Friday, James Clemens will host Grissom on Tuesday.

Bob Jones

Bob Jones was still seeking its first win as Thanksgiving approached last week.

The Patriots lost road contests at Austin on Nov. 14 and Grissom on Nov. 17 and at home to Madison Academy on Nov. 18 before dropping another game to Covington (Tenn.) in the Thanksgiving tournament at Grissom on Nov. 20.

Bob Jones will travel to Buckhorn on Friday in the teams’ Class 7A, Area 8 opener with another road game at Mae Jemison on Tuesday.

Boys

Sparkman

Sparkman is off to a strong start and continued its early success with a third-place finish in the N2Hoops tournament at Bob Jones held Nov. 20-22.

The Senators beat Oxford, Grissom and Eufaula and lost to eventual tourney champion Blackman (Tenn.). Malik Tyson and Darron Howard were named to the all-tournament team.

A win at Huntsville on Nov. 14 preceeded the tournament.

After its Class 7A, Area 8 opener against visiting James Clemens on Friday, Sparkman will play at Florence on Tuesday.

Madison Academy

Madison Academy came out of the Thanksgiving break at 2-2.

Bob Jones suffered a season-opening loss at Guntersville on Nov. 16 but bounced back to win at Bob Jones.

Last week the Mustangs split two games in the N2Hoops tournament with a win over Pinson Valley following by a loss to Eufaula.

Bob Jones

Bob Jones lost four straight games after winning at Austin in its season opener (Nov. 14).

The Patriots lost at Grissom (Nov. 17) and at home to Madison Academy (Nov. 18) before losing to Eufaula and Pinson Valley as the hosts of the N2Hoops tournament.

Bob Jones has road games with Class 7A, Area 8 rival Buckhorn on Friday and Mae Jemison on Tuesday.