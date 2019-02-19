Baseball season gets underway for Bob Jones and James Clemens

Bob Jones Patriots

James Clemens Jets

This week kicks off the beginning of baseball season for both Bob Jones and James Clemens. The season started Monday in what has been the beginning of a very rainy week.

Later this week, Bob Jones will host Ardmore at noon on Saturday and James Clemens will host Sparkman at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Bob Jones enters into the season as the favorite in Class 7A. Coached by Jared Smith, in his fourth season at Bob Jones, the Patriots are ranked No. 1 in Alabama and 26th nationally.

Last year they finished 36-14 and ended the season in the semifinals.

Returning starters: John-Michael Riley (C/P, Sr.), Cam Hill (1B/P, Jr.), Mitchell Daly (SS/2B, Jr.), Caden Rose (SS/2B/C/P, Jr.), Slate Alford (3B, So.), Dylan Ray (CF/3B/P, Jr.) Colten Carver (OF, Sr.), Stuart Edge (OF/P, Jr.), Ryan Crawford (OF/P, Jr.), Austin East (P, Sr.), and Andrew Wright (P, Sr.). Other key players are Tyler Jones (2B, Jr.), Nick Brown (P, Jr.), Luke Tralongo (P, Sr.), and Tanner Troutt (OF, Sr.).

“We’re expecting to win and win a lot,” said Coach Smith. “High expectations by not only the team, but the community. We could just show up and probably win some games because we have six D1 guys and other DII and JUCO players, but we won’t achieve our ultimate goals if we don’t work hard each day to be the best that we can be. Complacency is something we’re going to fight, but I think this group can overcome that.”

James Clemens enters into the season also with high hopes. Under first-year coach Johnny Johnson, the team is embarking in a new direction — one that will hopefully bring the Jets back into the playoff picture this year. Last year they finished 26-17-1 in the quarterfinals.

Returning starters are Jackson Reece (LHP, Sr.), Austin McGhee (2B, Sr.), Jackson Taylor (CF, Sr.), Connor Cantrell (SS, So.), and Zach Hopkins (LF, Sr.). Other key players include Logan Morris (RHP, Jr., Sparkman transfer), Braden Cobb (Inf., Jr.), and Ben Bolden (C, Sr.).

“I’m excited about the new opportunity,” said Coach Johnson, who comes to James Clemens after spending 14 years in Fort Payne. “I think our guys have worked really hard this offseason. I really look forward to getting onto the field and seeing what our team looks like altogether.”