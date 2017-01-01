Widgetized Section

Baseball Roundup/Week Ahead

Bob Jones, James Clemens and Sparkman opened Class 7A Area 8 play last week as Bob Jones faced Sparkman and James Clemens matched up with Buckhorn while Madison Academy continued its Class 4A, Area 14 schedule against Westminster Christian Academy.

Seventh-ranked Sparkman emerged from the week as area leaders by sweeping Bob Jones in three games. on April 6, the Senators prevailed 5-3 as Carter Vickers picked up the pitching win with eight strikeouts and two earned runs allowed in seven innings. Garret Bodine contributed at the plate with a double, a single, two RBIs and two runs scored. Andrew Stemple tacked on a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored.

Connor Daly had a double, a single, two RBIs and a run scored for Bob Jones.

April 7, Sparkman won 7-5 as Braden Garrison went the distance with four hits and no walks allowed in seven innings. He added a double and an RBI as a batter. McKinley Erves had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored.

Caden Rose singled twice and drove in two runs for Bob Jones.

Sparkman cruised 14-3 on April 8 with 12 hits, including six doubles and a triple. Bodine, Trevor Shelton, Jacob Foster and Devin Kimbrough each had two hits for the Senators.

Josh Lomax hit a solo homer for the Patriots and Cam Hill had a double, a single and an RBI.

Sparkman will host James Clemens on Thursday and travel to the Jets on Friday and Saturday. Bob Jones will play at Buckhorn on Thursday and host the Bucks on Friday and Saturday.

James Clemens dropped two out of three to Class 7A No. 3 Buckhorn to fall into third place. Jordan Anderson doubled, singled and scored a run in the Jets’ 2-1 loss on April 6.

Cannon Clark homered and scored twice for James Clemens in a 15-1 victory over Buckhorn on April 7. Anderson added a single, three RBIs, two runs scored and three stolen bases. Zack Toth went the distance for the pitching win in five innings with four hits allowed.

Garrett Brown led the Jets with two singles, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen bases in losing 7-5 on April 8.

Class 4A No. 7 Madison Academy swept Westminster Christian in three games by winning 8-8 on April 4, 15-0 on April 6 and 8-7 on April 7. The Mustangs also won a three games series with Madison County on March 28 and March 30 to put their area record at 6-0 heading into three games with fourth-ranked Randolph (4-2 in the area). The teams played at Madison Academy on Tuesday (after press time) and will meet in a doubleheader on Friday at Randolph. One win in the series by the Mustangs will clinch the area title.