Sources have confirmed that the Southern League unanimously approved the sale of the Mobile BayBears to BallCorps, LLC of Arizona. WAFF 48 News has also confirmed that Minor League Baseball has approved the sale.

The final hurdle would be for Major League Baseball to approve it, which could happen in the next two weeks.

BallCorps CEO Ralph Nelson is a 25-year Major League Baseball executive, was vice president in charge of umpires for MLB for five years and is well known in the commissioner’s office. No real obstacles stand in the way of final approval from Major Leagues Baseball.

Sources also confirmed that the Southern League owners were told that BallCorps will immediately request relocation to Madison, Alabama upon final approval and closing sale of the team with an anticipated date of 2019 to play in Madison. The relocation request will also require approval by the Southern League. The team will play in Mobile for the 2018 season. http://www.waff.com/story/36597235/baseball-moves-closer-to-return-to-north-alabama