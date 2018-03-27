Attorney General presents Bob Jones with Safe School Initiative Award for second year in a row

The Attorney General’s Office recently announced the winners of the Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Awards. This year, Bob Jones High School in Madison won for its district.

“Safety is number one,” said Principal Sylvia Lambert. “It’s our number one priority.”

Lambert says Bob Jones makes school culture the center of school safety. The school hosts “S2S” (student to student) programs, helping students of all ages connect with each other.

They also rely on school resource officers.

“Our school resource officers are wonderful,” said Lambert. “They interact with our students on a daily basis. They’re in the classrooms, they’re instructing our kids.”

In a ceremony with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, the high school will receive its second Safe School Initiative Award.

Lambert said staying transparent and providing resources for students, parents and teachers is what will continue to keep their students safe.