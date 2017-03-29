Widgetized Section

Areté Associates to open its newest location in Huntsville

Areté Associates, a technology innovation firm with a 40-year history of products for the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community is opening its newest office in Huntsville.

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Areté to the Rocket City Wednesday morning.

The company primarily supports government and commercial customers in the field of DoD, bio-medical and environmental sensing.

Craig Baker will be the Director of Operations in Huntsville.

“We have aspirations to work with NASA because some of our sensor approaches can detect things,” said Baker. http://whnt.com/2017/03/29/arete-associates-to-open-its-newest-location-in-huntsville/