Widgetized Section

Area athletes score victories at state high school track meet

Athletes from James Clemens, Sparkman and Madison Academy each posted first place finishes at the 48th annual Indoor State Track Meet held at the Crossplex in Birmingham. Jennifer Reis of the Jets and Lauryn Hall of the Senators each posted victories in the Class 7A division, while the Mustangs took a relay title in the Class 4-5A division.

Over all team standings in Class 7A Boys were: 1. Hoover 111, 6. James Clemens 38.5, 10. Tie, Bob Jones and Sparkman 22. 7A Girls: 1. Hoover 123, 3. James Clemens 63, 7. Sparkman 34, 9. Bob Jones 22. In Boys 4-5A: 1. Scottsboro 103, 3. Madison Academy 39. Girls 4-5A: 1. St. Paul’s 85.5, 4. Madison Academy 42.

“After the girls made several mistakes in the first day of competition that cost them 25-30 points, it was good to see them fight hard to hold off those teams close in the points standings,” said Drew Bell head coach of James Clemens. “Hopefully this team will learn from this meet and be determined to be mistake free in the outdoor track season state championship coming up in May. I look for them to come out fighting in every event.”

Reis took the 7A pole vault with a height of 11-feet-6-inches. Her mark set a new school record and was a national qualifier. Her teammate Aishling Doherty was fourth (10-6) and Sparkman’s Gabrielle Griner was fifth (10.0). Hall’s gold medal win in the 60-meter dash was not only a school record, but also set a new state indoor record with her time 7.66 seconds. The Mustangs boys 4X200 took the gold with a time of 1:32.59. Those taking to the medal stand were Jackson Scott, Tyler Greene, Evan Brooks and Jaylen Nelson.

“Jennifer is one of the most determined competitors on the girls’ squad,” said Bell. “She always comes through in big championship meets. As a senior and having the first event of the meet, she set the tone for our squad with her victory. Her mark she set was a foot higher than her nearest competitor. Her mark set a team record and qualified her for the New Balance Indoor National Championship coming up in New York City.”

“My performance showed all of the hard work I’ve put into this,” said Reis. “I’m happy I did this for the team.”

Here are the top five finishers for the local schools. Class 7-A Boys: High Jump- 1. McGill-Toolen 6-6, 2. Chase Fiddler, Bob Jones, 6-4; Long Jump- 1. Hewitt-Trussville 24-5, 2. Daryl Bowden, Jr., Sparkman, 21-4.5, 3. Eric Bradshaw, James Clemens, 21-1.25, 5. Terrell Jennings, Bob Jones, 20-8.25; 400m- 1. Hoover, 50.03, 4. Jay Lauderdale, James Clemens, 50.45; 60m-Hurdles- 1. Spain Park, 8.42, 5. Makhiah Elliott, James Clemens, 8.75; 4X400- 1. Central-Phoenix City, 3:22.42, 4. James Clemens, 3:26.80, 5. Bob Jones, 3:30.83; 4X800- 1. Hoover, 7:59.97, 3. Bob Jones, 8:06.85; Pole Vault- 1. McGill-Toolen, 15-06, 4. Noah Graham, James Clemens, 14-00; Triple Jump- Hewitt-Trussville, 50-03, 2. Daryl Bowden, Jr., Sparkman, 44-08.75; 800m- 1. Hoover, 1:54.69, 3. Jacob Russell, Sparkman, 1:57.04; 4X200- 1. Central-Phoenix City, 1:30.91, 4. James Clemens, 1:32.13;

Class 7-A Girls: Pole Vault- 1. Jennifer Reis, James Clemens, 11-6, 4. Aishling Doherty, James Clemens, 10-6, 5. Gabrielle Griner, Sparkman, 10-0; Shot Put- 1. Huntsville, 36-7, 2. Kennedy Reese, James Clemens, 36-3, 3. April Johnson, Sparkman, 34-4.5; High Jump- 1. Hoover 5-4, 4. Kiara Risher, Bob Jones, 5-2; Triple Jump- 1. Smiths Station, 39-11.5, 4. Malika Harry, Bob Jones, 35-8; Long Jump- 1. Smiths Station, 18-7.75, 3. Audriana Blakely, James Clemens, 16-10; 4X200- 1. Hoover, 1:42.19, 2. Sparkman, 1:44.03, 4. James Clemens, 1:45.82; 60m- 1. Lauryn Hall, Sparkman, 7.66; 400m- 1. Oak Mountain, 55.24, 2. Vada Samuels, James Clemens, 56.55, 5. Lauryn Hall, Sparkman, 58.61; 60-Hurdles- 1. Hoover, 8.56, 4. Shataeya Ligon, James Clemens, 9.49; 4X400- 1. Hoover, 3:59.64, 2. James Clemens, 4:01.24, 4. Bob Jones, 4:05.00.

Class 4-A Boys: 3200m- 1. Arab, 9:27.31, 2. Will Oglesby, Madison Academy, 9:44.15; 4X200- 1. Madison Academy, 1:32.59; 60m- 1. Winfield, 6.79, 5. Jackson Scott, Madison Academy, 7.24.

Class 4-A Girls: Pole Vault- 1. St. Paul’s 11-0, 2. Elizabeth Nix, Madison Academy, 9-6; 4X200- 1. Central-Tuscaloosa, 1:47.79, 4. Madison Academy, 1:51.77; 60m- 1. Woodlawn, 7.48, 2. Liyah Nelson, Madison Academy, 8.17; 400m- 1. Woodlawn, 56.92, 5. Sarah Elkins, Madison Academy, 1:01.66; 4X400- 1. Central-Tuscaloosa, 4:12.06, 2. Madison Academy, 4:16.87; 4X800- 1. St. Paul’s 10:13.23, 3. Madison Academy, 10:25.98.