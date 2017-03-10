Widgetized Section

APRIL SHOWERS-Huntsville Botanical Garden

619a9543-0484-44a3-b4ee-7edb3cf80887This exhibit will most likely change the way we feel about those gloomy rainy days. Come experience the Purdy Butterfly House in a brand new way! Hundreds of vibrant umbrellas will float above the greenery, trails and turtles of the Purdy Butterfly House at Huntsville Botanical Garden. The installation uses colorful umbrellas to provide an amazing sight that evokes a careful, child-like energy. You’ll leave wanting to dance in puddles while “singing in the rain!” Don’t forget your rain boots.

  • March 10, 2017 – June 30, 2017
  • Recurring daily
  • Location: 4747 Bob Wallace Avenue, Huntsville, AL
  • Time: March: Mon – Sat 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Sun 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Apr-Sep: Mon – Thu 9:00 AM – dusk, Fri/Sat 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM,
  • Price: Admission charged, PASSPORT DISCOUNT COUPON AVAILABLE AT DOWNTOWN VISITORS CENTER

