Widgetized Section

APRIL SHOWERS-Huntsville Botanical Garden

This exhibit will most likely change the way we feel about those gloomy rainy days. Come experience the Purdy Butterfly House in a brand new way! Hundreds of vibrant umbrellas will float above the greenery, trails and turtles of the Purdy Butterfly House at Huntsville Botanical Garden. The installation uses colorful umbrellas to provide an amazing sight that evokes a careful, child-like energy. You’ll leave wanting to dance in puddles while “singing in the rain!” Don’t forget your rain boots.