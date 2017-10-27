A look at this week’s high school football games

Sparkman (6-2, 5-1 in Class 7A, Region 4) at Grissom (2-6, 1-5)

Tenth-ranked Sparkman clinched its first postseason berth and winning season since 2006 and have two regular-season games left to prepare for a state title run.

The Senators beat Gadsden City 38-13 to claim the third seed from Region 4. They will travel to the winner of this week’s Hoover/Thompson game on Nov. 10.

Devin Kimbrough produced three touchdowns for Sparkman against Gadsden City. The senior quarterback threw for 167 yards and a touchdown with another 50 yards and two scores on the ground.

Hunter Gibson rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown and Chris Joiner added 91 rushing yards. Nathan Gunn caught four passes for 94 yards and a score.

Ethan Castleberry led Sparkman’s defense with three interceptions and Chaz Del Mar picked off a Gadsden City pass.

Grissom has lost five straight games after a 2-1 start. With last week’s 21-0 loss at Bob Jones, the Tigers have scored 15 points during their losing stretch.

Bob Jones (6-3, 5-1 in Class 7A, Region 4) at Buckhorn (3-5, 1-5)

Ninth-ranked Bob Jones will be the No. 2 seed from region after a 21-0 win over visiting Grissom last week.

Bob Jones has won six of its last seven games after opening the season at 0-2. The Patriots will host Region 3, third-seeded Mountain Brook on Nov. 10.

Caden Rose had three touchdown passes against Grissom to account for the game’s scoring. Demontrez Brown was the recipient of each scoring toss. Rose completed 15 of 22 passes for 270 yards. Brown had 156 yards receiving. The touchdown plays went for 10, 65 and 58 yards. Bob Jones finished with 419 total yards.

Bob Jones’ defense allowed 175 yards. The Patriots have given up three points in their last two games.

Buckhorn lost to James Clemens 33-7 last week. Coles Stiles had a 28-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Handley for the Bucks’ only score.

Madison Academy (6-2, 4-1 in Class 4A, Region 7) ar D.A.R. (4-4, 1-4)

Madison Academy has six wins in a row since dropping its first two games and enters this week’s contest still in contention for the region championship.

The Mustangs are in a three-way tie for first place with Sardis and Randolph. Madison Academy has already lost to Sardis and beaten Randolph. Madison Academy will be the region’s top seed with a win at D.A.R. and a Sardis loss to Randolph. Win or lose, MA will finish in second place with a Sardis win. The Mustangs will be the third seed with a loss and Randolph win.

The 22 points scored by North Jackson last week in Madison Academy’s 26-22 win matched the Mustangs’ total points allowed from the previous five games.

James Clemens (3-5, 2-4 in Class 7A, Region 4) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (8-0, 6-0)

James Clemens will try for its third win in four games against high-scoring, No. 4 Hewitt-Trussville.

The Jets routed Buckhorn 33-7 last week. Chris Hope caught two touchdown passes from Connor Cantrell. Hope has six scoring catches in the last three games.

Hewitt-Trussville has already clinched the region title as Paul Tyson continues to perform at quarterback. Tyson threw for 342 yards and five touchdowns last week in a 45-3 win at Huntsville. The Huskies are 13-0 in Region 4 play since the start of the 2016 season.