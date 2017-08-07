Widgetized Section

A 3-letter word makes a big difference in Katherine King’s classroom

“Mrs. King is one of our first grade teachers; she is one of our veteran teachers. She has been here for many years she is one of our very enthusiastic positive teachers in the building. We’ve got a lot of them, but she definitely stands out among our teachers.” said Principal Brian Givens.

She encourages her students to focus on one word when having difficulty with lessons. “A lot of our students in first grade struggle initially with some of the curriculum and there is a power of YET that she focuses on. You don’t know it YET, you aren’t there YET…..but we are going to get there.”

Miss King appreciated the recognition. “Thank you so much! This is so exciting!” said Katherine King.

http://whnt.com/2017/09/20/a-three-letter-word-makes-a-big-difference-in-katherine-kings-classroom/