84,000 Alabama children will impacted by pending loss of All Kids program

All Kids, the Alabama version of the nation-wide Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), is in danger of shutting permanently.

All Kids is a program for children from low-income families who don’t qualify for Medicaid, or aren’t covered by their parents work insurance plans. “It’s a huge impact. This really serves a vital need for thousands of families across the state,” said Jim Carnes.

Carnes is Arise Citizens' Policy Project Policy Director. He said this is a huge blow to the 84,000 Alabama children covered by All Kids.