Widgetized Section

More than $500,000 worth of drugs, possibly laced with fentanyl, is off the streets following a bust by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The raid occurred off McKee Road on March 7th off Highway 53 in Madison County. A joint narcotics unit located 4-5 pounds of drugs and multiple firearms. $7,000 was also recovered from the home. Three people were arrested:
Agents also searched a storage facility at a separate location and discovered 26 pounds of drugs and three more firearms.
The Sheriff’s Office believes the storage facility may have also acted as a production facility.
Investigators believe some of the drugs may have come from China. The origin of the fentanyl, if confirmed, is unknown at this time.
A number of sealed silver packages may contain heroin and fentanyl. Further testing must be done inside a lab for those drugs to be confirmed.
