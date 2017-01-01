Widgetized Section

$500,000 worth of drugs confiscated by Madison County Sheriff’s Office

More than $500,000 worth of drugs, possibly laced with fentanyl, is off the streets following a bust by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The raid occurred off McKee Road on March 7th off Highway 53 in Madison County. A joint narcotics unit located 4-5 pounds of drugs and multiple firearms. $7,000 was also recovered from the home. Three people were arrested:

  • Salayetha Elaine Mccraney: Possession of marijuana, drug trafficking
  • Bobby Deandre Lamb: Possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
  • Cortez Whiteside: Drug trafficking

Agents also searched a storage facility at a separate location and discovered 26 pounds of drugs and three more firearms.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the storage facility may have also acted as a production facility.

Investigators believe some of the drugs may have come from China. The origin of the fentanyl, if confirmed, is unknown at this time.

A number of sealed silver packages may contain heroin and fentanyl. Further testing must be done inside a lab for those drugs to be confirmed.
