$27M development project coming to downtown Madison

A new $27 million development is coming to downtown Madison.

The mixed-use development on Sullivan Street will include restaurants, retailers, a coffee shop and 140-160 loft style apartments above it.

The old Mullins & Sons Building and the Clanton Muffler Shop on Sullivan Street, between Kyser Boulevard and Gin Oaks Court in Madison will make way for commercial and retail space. According to the developer, the structure will be modeled after The Avenue on Jefferson Street in downtown Huntsville.

The project is just the latest in a series of mixed-use developments happening in Madison County along with MidCity Huntsville, Center City, Town Madison, The Avenue and Constellation. Commercial real estate broker James Lomax believes the area can support the boom in new development despite some retail spaces throughout the county remaining unfilled.

“I think the people of Huntsville and the people of Madison are going to be very impressed by a lot of the projects going on here in Madison County. A lot of it is you don’t want to count your eggs before they hatch, so some of these things may have already been committed, but until they are, you know signed in paper, until they are ready to go you really don’t want to announce them,” Lomax said. “Sometimes with retailers they actually don’t want their project announced until they’re ready to announce them.”

The City of Madison would also need to make some improvements to accommodate the 10,000 sq ft development and parking lot including a $1.7 million relocation of a Huntsville Utilities substation near the property.

“The market is obviously very hot. Huntsville has kind of become the primary market within the state of Alabama,” Lomax said.