2018 Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports Ladies Classic to be held at James Clemens next week

The field is set for the 2018 Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports Ladies Classic presented by AL.Com. The tournament will feature 16 teams, 15 from central and north Alabama and one from Georgia and will be hosted at James Clemens High School on December 20-22.

Tournament brackets can be found by clicking here.

Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports are taking over as title sponsors for the tournament hosted annually in Madison for over 20 years and formally known as the Huntsville Times Ladies Classic and AL.Com Ladies Classic. AL.Com is staying on board as a co-sponsor.