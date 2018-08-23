2018 Football Preview: Patriots face challenging schedule

It’s been 11 years since Kevin Rose took the helm of the Bob Jones coaching staff. It’s been a little over a decade of triumphs and a few disappointments, but without a doubt Rose has brought the program to become one of the most respected in the state. Now he faces the most challenging schedule” his team has faced over those years. “This is the most difficult schedule we’ve ever had.” said Rose. “This is of course by design.”

“We were a very young team last year starting a lot of sophomores,” Rose explained. With more experience and time to develop, this year’s squad could very well be the one to cement this year’s run at the playoffs.

The Patriots will open this year’s campaign hosting Christian Brothers out of Memphis Tennessee, followed by a trip to Atlanta to face Mainland Florida based in Daytona in the Freedom Bowl. Both are national caliber teams and will prove to be worthy opponents.

Afterward they will begin their division campaign squaring off with cross-town rival James Clemens High School, Sparkman High School, Gadsden City, and Hillcrest.

Starting quarterback Caden Rose, who also happens to be Coach Rose’s son is an experienced signal caller entering this season.

In last year’s campaign, the now junior gunslinger put up some very impressive numbers passing for 2,346 yards and 16 touchdowns. Rose also picked up 485 yards rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns showcasing his dual threat capabilities.

Caden Rose states that he plays every down to prove to people that he’s not just playing because he’s the coach’s son and that he has had to earn his starting role.

The Patriots open their 2018 campaign on August 24 at 7:00 pm at home vs, Christian Brothers (Memphis TN).