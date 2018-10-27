Mustangs win against Arab, 38-14

Avery Seaton put up five touchdowns as the now 4th ranked Mustangs (8-1 7-0) soundly defeated visiting Arab (1-8 1-6) by a margin of 38-14.

Seaton filling in for injured starter Luke Nail for the second straight week, went 12-of-23 for a whopping 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Seaton scored on runs of eight and six yards. His TD passes went to Kyle Minor from 36 yards, Slate Rucker from 30 yards away, and Carson Kennemer hauled in a 22-yarder for a score.

Kyle Minor had a total of four receptions for 103 yards. Place kicker Eli Terrell added a 30-yard field goal.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Mustangs’ Jacobi McBride and Josh Malone both intercepted passes from the Arab passer.

Madison Academy has a non-conference home game against Brooks on Nov. 2.

The Mustangs will take on Alexandria for the first round of the state 5A playoffs.